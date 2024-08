The Good News Keeps Rolling In for Lucid Investors

Like many start-up electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has had an incredibly bumpy road since the initial hype around EV start-ups wore off rather quickly. The automaker is burning cash, working through production ramp-ups, and facing questions about Saudi Arabia's investment commitment.Thankfully, for investors, good news keeps rolling in, and some of those questions have been answered.After a bumpy year, Lucid investors might finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief. Not only has the EV start-up posted two consecutive solid quarters with increased deliveries, it posted a record second quarter with 2,394 vehicle deliveries, topping estimates. That 70.5% delivery increase, compared to the prior year's Q2, helped drive revenues to $200.6 million, which topped analysts' estimates of $192.1 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool