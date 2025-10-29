The Hanover Insurance Group Aktie
WKN: A0ESNN / ISIN: US4108671052
|
29.10.2025 22:06:06
The Hanover Insurance Group Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $178.7 million, or $4.90 per share. This compares with $102.1 million, or $2.80 per share, last year.
Excluding items, The Hanover Insurance Group reported adjusted earnings of $185.6 million or $5.09 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $1.665 billion from $1.565 billion last year.
The Hanover Insurance Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $178.7 Mln. vs. $102.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.90 vs. $2.80 last year. -Revenue: $1.665 Bln vs. $1.565 Bln last year.
