The Hanover Insurance Group Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $178.7 million, or $4.90 per share. This compares with $102.1 million, or $2.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Hanover Insurance Group reported adjusted earnings of $185.6 million or $5.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $1.665 billion from $1.565 billion last year.

The Hanover Insurance Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $178.7 Mln. vs. $102.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.90 vs. $2.80 last year. -Revenue: $1.665 Bln vs. $1.565 Bln last year.