The Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children’s Mental Health Opens Application for Annual Innovation Awards and Expands Program for Broader Impact

Morgan Stanley today announced the third call for applications for the Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children’s Mental Health Innovation Awards, a philanthropic initiative which aims to identify and fund mental healthcare solutions for children and young adults across the United States.

The Alliance – comprised of key leaders in the mental health space – will award five U.S.-based 501(c)3 public charities working to advance mental health solutions for children and young people. Each organization will be awarded a grant of $100,000 and receive additional support through publicity, fundraising opportunities, as well as consultation and training with industry professionals.

In response to the high volume of applications in previous years, the Alliance will expand the Innovation Awards program to support more charities. Through a capacity building platform, select applicants will be invited to join expert-led and peer learning sessions, as well as networking opportunities, aimed to benefit small- to mid-sized organizations.

"Since launching the Innovation Awards, the Alliance has received more than 1,400 applications, underscoring the significant need to accelerate mental health solutions and improve equity and access to care across the country,” said Ted Pick, Co-President at Morgan Stanley and Chair of the Alliance for Children’s Mental Health Advisory Board. "To step up our commitment to address the growing crisis in youth mental health, the Alliance will extend our support to more nonprofit organizations through a capacity building platform in 2024.”

The Innovation Awards program, launched in 2021, has provided $1 million in grants to ten groundbreaking organizations. Winners in the second cohort currently underway include The Confess Project, Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, Strategies for Youth, CloseGap, and Up2Us Sports. Background information and videos on all previous winners can be found here.

"The Alliance is privileged to engage with so many impactful organizations through the Innovation Awards. We are determined to bring attention and critical resources to the children’s mental health space which remains highly underfunded," said Joan Steinberg, President of the Morgan Stanley Foundation and CEO of the Alliance for Children’s Mental Health’s Advisory Board. "We are encouraged to see our first cohort of winners secure over $6 million in additional funds and increase awareness of their programming since joining the Innovation Awards program. By growing our program to engage more organizations, we aim to spur much-needed funding to nonprofits working for the well-being of children and young people.”

Applications are now being accepted through July 14, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET. To learn more about the program, selection criteria and application process, interested organizations can visit this page, sign up for a briefing session on June 6, 2023 and submit their innovative ideas here.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children's Mental Health

The Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children's Mental Health brings together key leaders in the children's mental health space and combines the resources and reach of Morgan Stanley and its Foundation with the knowledge and experience of its distinguished nonprofit partner organizations. The Alliance helps strategically address children's mental health concerns and the far-reaching challenges of stress, anxiety and depression. For more information about the Alliance, visit www.morganstanley.com/mentalhealthalliance.

