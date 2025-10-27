Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
27.10.2025 10:09:00
The Nasdaq-100 vs. the "Magnificent Seven": What's the Better Investment Today?
Are you better off investing in the best of the best, or holding a mixed bag of stocks that can help diversify your portfolio? That's always a big question for growth investors, particularly when looking at the long term, and it can depend on your overall strategy.The "Magnificent Seven" is a collection of the leading companies in the world: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. You can track all those stocks individually or through an exchange-traded fund (ETF), such as the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NYSEMKT: MAGS).Another option is to track the top stocks on the Nasdaq exchange, via the Nasdaq-100 index. This will include not only the Magnificent Seven but many other growth stocks as well. The index gives investors exposure to the top 100 non-financial stocks on the exchange, resulting in a much more diversified portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
