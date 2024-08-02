The new ARI 1710 electric Van: Inexpensive space miracle with a decent range



EQS-Media / 02.08.2024 / 16:05 CET/CEST

ARI Motors, previously known for small electric vehicles, is expanding its model range an electric van that fits into the range of large delivery vans that ours Logistics on the last mile and a potential market volume of currently 250,000 vehicles in Germany alone per year. The new ARI 1710, an electric panel van, offers up to 12 m³ loading volume and a payload of up to 1.7 tons. The ARI 1710 comes with a modern and functional design that meets the requirements of urban delivery traffic. Designed as a panel van, it offers a Generous cargo space that is suitable for a variety of transport tasks. There are Up to 12,000 liters of loading volume is possible, which can be accessed via one or two side sliding doors and swinging rear doors can be loaded. The vehicle will be in a 3.5 ton and come onto the market in a 4.25 ton version. This makes it suitable for one Variety of applications, from parcel services to craft businesses to Supplying retail stores. The ARI 1710 is powered by a powerful electric motor offers impressive acceleration values and a top speed of 100 km/h reached. With a maximum output of 115 kW, the transporter can also effortlessly transport heavy loads. The immediately available torque of 350 Nm The electric motor ensures a dynamic driving style, even at low speeds and high load. Two batteries, long range A central element of the ARI 1710 is its advanced battery technology Manufacturer CATL. Equipped with two single capacity lithium iron phosphate batteries of 77 or 101 kWh, the van offers a range of up to 279 or 415 kilometers per charge. Ideal for national operations. The recuperation technology It also makes it possible to recover energy when braking or driving downhill increase reach. Thanks to the quick charging function, the battery can be charged at quick charging stations in around 45 minutes 80% charged. It takes a full charge on conventional wallboxes approximately 8 hours, making the vehicle suitable for nighttime charging cycle. Solid electric transporter with solid equipment The vehicle has a variety of comfort and convenience features as standard security features. These include cruise control, driver and passenger airbags as well as a Anti-lock braking system (ABS). The two modern digital displays with touchscreen radio and rear view camera make operation easier and provide additional comfort. The The vehicle also offers space as standard with a driver's seat and a two-seater bench seat for three people, which will be particularly interesting for construction companies and craftsmen. Optional equipment is also available that makes the vehicle even more versatile. This includes the vehicle-to-load function with a 230 V socket and an output of 3.3kW. The 270 degree doors and a running board allow for comfortable access. One Towbar with 1,500 kg towing capacity will also be available in the near future. The loading area is easily accessible thanks to a low loading sill of 54cm and the wide Rear and side doors allow for easy loading and unloading even with the Forklift. The interior can be equipped with different floor coverings, to meet the specific needs of users. Also a Load space expansion including entry handles, LED light strip, wooden interior paneling as well Lashing rails are available. Save costs without emissions A key advantage of the ARI 1710 is its zero emissions during operation. Since the Transporter is operated purely electrically, there are no local emissions of CO2 or other pollutants. This helps improve air quality and supports the Efforts to reduce the carbon footprint in the transportation sector. Compared to conventional vans with combustion engines, the ARI 1710 offers also significantly lower operating costs. Electricity is generally cheaper than diesel or gasoline, and maintenance costs are lower due to the lower number of moving ones Parts and wearing parts are also lower. Regular maintenance work such as Oil changes are completely eliminated, which further reduces the overall costs for the company. The ARI 1710 represents an important step towards sustainable and environmentally friendly transport solutions. In view of increasing urbanization and the As emissions regulations become more stringent, there is a demand for emission-free products Transport vehicles high. The ARI 1710 meets these requirements and at the same time offers the performance and versatility needed for everyday use in transportation required are. The ARI 1710 represents the new generation of electric vans and stands out thanks to its spacious loading space and long range. With low operating costs It offers an environmentally friendly and economical solution for urban and regional transport. Its modern design and comprehensive features make it an interesting option for companies looking for a future-proof and Looking for a sustainable transport solution. The ARI 1710 also offers a guarantee of 8 years on the battery or 400,000 kilometers, as well as a 4-year guarantee on the vehicle or 60,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. About ARI Motors GmbH Since 2017, ARI Motors GmbH in Borna (near Leipzig) has been offering smart and affordable e-mobiles German & international market. The name ARI – Japanese for “ant” – stands for this The performance and versatility of ARI electric vehicles. The individual models come from from Asian manufacturers and were specifically selected. In the company's own factories Borna and Ricany, all ARI vehicles are adapted to European quality standards. Special Designed vehicle bodies ensure that everyone's mobility and transport needs are met Customers are optimally met. ARI Motors sells its vehicles primarily online and online Direct sales, but is also very interested and open to working with local dealers for new collaborations.



End of Media Release



Issuer: ARI Motors Industries SE

Key word(s): Automobile



02.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

