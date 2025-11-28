Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

28.11.2025 09:06:00

The No. 1 Holding of Retail Investors on Robinhood Was Just Dumped (Again!) by Billionaire Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management

For much of the last three years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the hottest thing since sliced bread on Wall Street. With multibillion-dollar AI spending deals being announced on a seemingly regularly basis in 2025, it's no wonder we've witnessed AI stocks soar.The heartbeat of the artificial intelligence revolution is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Wall Street's largest publicly traded company, and the first to reach a $5 trillion valuation. While institutional investors have benefited immensely from Nvidia's 1,120% gain since 2023 began, retail investors are on board, too!Favored retail investing platform Robinhood regularly updates its "100 Most Popular" leaderboard, which lists the 100 securities, including exchange-traded funds, that Robinhood customers most commonly hold. Though AI stocks and members of the "Magnificent Seven" litter the top of its leaderboard, the No. 1 holding of retail investors, having supplanted electric-vehicle maker Tesla earlier this year, is Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
