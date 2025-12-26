Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
26.12.2025 21:49:00
The Quantum Computing Stock Big Money Managers Are Quietly Buying
Quantum computing could be the next major technological breakthrough. While many tech giants are developing quantum systems, there are also a few pure-play quantum computing companies -- and one has been getting significant attention recently.That would be Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), which develops superconducting quantum computers. Rigetti's up 61% year-to-date as of Dec. 24, and recent SEC filings show that it has been a popular investment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
