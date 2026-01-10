Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
The Quantum Computing Stock Insiders Are Quietly Buying
Imagine two scenarios. In the first, you learn that gold has been found in the surrounding area where you own land. In the second, you find out that previously undisclosed nuclear waste was buried in the surrounding area. In which scenario would you be more likely to try to buy more land adjacent to your original property?That's a no-brainer, right? If you had a good reason to believe gold could be mined on your land, you'd be much more likely to buy additional acres. On the other hand, if you discovered news that could cause your property value to decrease once it became public knowledge, you'd probably be inclined to sell as soon as the opportunity arose.This hypothetical exercise illustrates why it can pay off to notice when insiders are buying (or selling) the stock of their company. I bring this up for a simple reason: There's a quantum computing stock that insiders are quietly buying.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
