NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
22.11.2025 06:32:00
The Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Any time you can make money from a stock without relying on its stock price appreciating, it's a good thing. That's why dividend stocks can be a valuable piece of virtually anyone's portfolio. They reward investors for simply holding on to them.However, not all dividend stocks are alike. Some companies' dividends are at risk of being cut or eliminated because of poor business and financial performance. If you're looking for the smartest dividend stock to buy right now, it'd be one where you don't have to second-guess the stability of its dividend. That's the case with Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
