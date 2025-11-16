NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
16.11.2025 10:05:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Got some idle cash you're ready to put to work, but don't know where to put it? You're not alone. Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks do seem to be overvalued as charged, posing a pullback risk to the entire market. Buying anything here feels a bit uncomfortable.In scenarios like these, you don't necessarily need to remain on the sidelines. There are always stocks worth stepping into. You just have to dig deeper to find them. You may even need to look overseas.If you've got $1,000 -- or any other amount of money -- that you're ready to invest for growth, Australia's Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) is worth a closer look. You'll even maintain some smart exposure to the still-growing AI data center market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
