:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
21.12.2025 14:15:00
The Stock Market Is Doing Something It's Only Done Twice Since 1871 -- Should You Be Worried for 2026?
Ah, 1871. Those were different times, weren't they? The Second Industrial Revolution was gathering steam, the telegraph was all the rage in technology, and J.P. Morgan (the financier) was getting the ball rolling on a firm that would eventually bear his name.Aside from these milestones, 1871 is significant for another reason: It's the first year in economist Robert Shiller's long-running U.S. stock market dataset, which also serves as the historical backbone for the Shiller price-to-earnings (P/E), also known as the CAPE ratio. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
