NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
28.11.2025 11:15:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Growth stocks have been leading the market higher for more than a decade, and there is no reason to think that dynamic won't continue over the long term.The ultimate growth stock to buy right now is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which has solid growth opportunities and is trading at an attractive valuation. You can start with a smaller amount, like $1,000, and look to add more on any market dip.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
