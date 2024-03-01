|
01.03.2024 14:59:26
Thermo Fisher Extends Acquisition Deadline For Olink Until April 30
(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced on Friday that its subsidiary, Orion Acquisition AB, has extended the deadline of its previously announced tender offer to acquire Olink Holding AB (OLK), a provider of biotechnological products and services, for $26 per share and ADS in cash.
The offer is now scheduled to expire on April 30, 2024. On January 4, 2024, Thermo Fisher had extended the expiration time for the tender offer to February 29, 2024.
The tender offer is being made under the purchase agreement, dated October 17, 2023 between Thermo Fisher and Olink.
DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and depositary and paying agent for the offer has advised that around 84,755,040 shares have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn under the offer as of February 29, 2024.
As of the same day, the Bank of New York Mellon, the tender agent for the offer concerning the ADSs, has advised that approximately 33,597,245 ADSs have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn under the offer.
These shares and ADSs jointly represent around 95.2 percent of the shares of the company.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Olink Holding AB (publ) (spons. ADRs)
|23,01
|0,00%
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|519,80
|-0,61%
