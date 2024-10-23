Thermo Fisher Scientific Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.630 billion, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $1.715 billion, or $4.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.026 billion or $5.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $10.60 billion from $10.57 billion last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.630 Bln. vs. $1.715 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.25 vs. $4.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $10.60 Bln vs. $10.57 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.35 to $22.07 Full year revenue guidance: $42.4 to $43.3 Bln