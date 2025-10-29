Thermo Fisher Scientific To Buy Clario Holdings For $8.875 Bln Cash

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), a servicing science company, Wednesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Clario Holdings, Inc., a data solutions provider for clinical trials, for $8.875 billion in cash.

Further, Thermo Fisher Scientific or the company, has agreed to pay $125 million in January 2027 and also pay up to $400 million of earn-out payments based on the performance of the business in 2026 and 2027.

Thermo Fisher expects the deal to be earnings accretive immediately. It expects to add $0.45 of adjusted EPS in the first year after close.

The transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2026 with the company intending to use proceeds from debt financing and cash to fund this acquisition.

Clario has around 4,000 colleagues and is expected to generate around $1.25 billion of revenue. It will become part of Thermo Fisher's Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment after transaction close.

In pre-market activity, TMO shares are trading at $557, down 0.11% on the New York Stock Exchange.