|
26.06.2024 12:50:00
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2024 and Beyond
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has only risen 4% this year, compared to the S&P 500's 15% gain and the Nasdaq-100's 17% return. The Dow underperformed the other two major indexes for two main reasons: It only tracks 30 prominent companies, and it's more heavily weighted toward slower-growth industries. It's also a price-weighted index, which arguably makes its less accurate than a market cap-weighted index like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100.Nevertheless, the 30 companies of the Dow -- which are also included in the S&P 500 -- still represent a good starting point to look for stable blue chip stocks. So today, I'll highlight three of those stalwarts that are set to soar in 2024 and beyond: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), and IBM (NYSE: IBM).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|49,68
|-0,17%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiterhin keine Richtungsentscheidung: ATX tiefer -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag etwas leichter, der DAX hingegen etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag hingegen auf rotem Terrain.