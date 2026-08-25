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25.08.2026 13:55:00
These 3 Tech ETFs Can Beat the S&P 500 This Year
The tech sector has been one of the most lucrative places for long-term investors to put their money in recent years. The internet, e-commerce, cloud computing, and, more recently, artificial intelligence have been some of the central innovations fueling growth in the sector.The S&P 500's performance has become heavily tied to tech stocks. The "Magnificent Seven" stocks make up more than one-third of the S&P 500's total value, and that group doesn't even include other trillion-dollar tech companies like Broadcom and Micron. However, some investors want even greater exposure to tech than a broad-market fund would offer. For such investors, these three tech-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can get the job done.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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