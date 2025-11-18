Time Aktie
Think It's Too Late to Buy IonQ Stock? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time.
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) stock has soared over the past few years and now commands a market capitalization of $16 billion. This is expensive for a company expected to report $108 million in revenue for 2025.However, one reason it's not too late to invest is that IonQ is demonstrating leadership in this emerging industry. It has expanded its addressable market with key acquisitions recently, as it prepares to capture a sizable share of what could be a massive industry in the next few decades.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
