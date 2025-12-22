Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
22.12.2025 05:47:00
Think It's Too Late to Buy Ralph Lauren Stock? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time.
Between 2018 and 2019, Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) reduced its physical store footprint by 25%, shutting down over 1,000 locations. It was an aggressive plan to reduce the brand's overexposure, but it successfully recentered around its upscale positioning. It later expanded its cultural relevance through high-profile visibility tied to public figures popular with younger demographics, such as Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.In September 2022, the company unveiled its three-year strategic growth plan, "Next Great Chapter: Accelerate," targeting a mid- to high-single-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2025. Ralph Lauren delivered on that goal, posting an approximate 5% revenue CAGR across the 2023, 2024, and 2025 fiscal years. In September 2025, the brand rolled out its next three-year growth plan, "Next Great Chapter: Drive," aiming to drive growth to even higher levels.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!