:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
08.01.2026 16:44:00
This $3 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status
Following a disappointing 2025, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is showing signs of life in 2026's early innings, benefiting some cryptocurrency-related stocks along the way. Count BitFuFu (NASDAQ: FUFU) among that group. Coming off a year in which it flirted with $6 only to later tumble as low as $2.38, the stock is up 24% over the past week. It closed at $3.04 on Jan. 6, meaning it slightly exceeds the $3 threshold in my headline. That also means the stock needs to nearly double to return to its 52-week high. It has multibagger potential.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
