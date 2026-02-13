:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
13.02.2026 02:05:00
This $7 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status
TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a $7 stock that could easily be worth more than seven to eight times what it currently trades at.The deep-sea mining company is trying to harvest polymetallic modules from the seafloor.It owns exploratory rights for the nodule-rich Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) of the Pacific Ocean. This zone, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, may hold more nickel, cobalt, and manganese than all the world's known land deposits. It also contains about as much copper as is available on land. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
