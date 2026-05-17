Bid Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A2AHEP / ISIN: ZAE000216537
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17.05.2026 08:00:00
This AI Stock Keeps Winning Contracts Its Competitors Can't Even Bid On
Most artificial intelligence (AI) investment stories revolve around chips, cloud capacity, and model training. It's starting to get a bit repetitive as you look for your next investment.There is a better, more discreet version of the same story in the federal sector, and it produces a very different kind of moat, one built not on technology alone but on security clearances, decades of defense relationships, and access to facilities that other vendors are simply not allowed to enter. Parsons (NYSE: PSN) sits squarely in that space.Parsons describes itself as a disruptive technology provider in national security and global infrastructure markets, and the work that drives the most interesting parts of the business is protected by security barriers that most of its publicly traded peers cannot breach. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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