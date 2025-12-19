:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
19.12.2025 02:00:00
This Artificial Intelligence IPO Stock Is Up 73% So Far in 2025. Here Is Why It Could Be a Bust in 2026.
This Artificial Intelligence IPO Stock Is Up 73% So Far in 2025. Here Is Why It Could Be a Bust in 2026.

Throughout history, technological innovations have often coincided with investor enthusiasm that can occasionally reach euphoric levels. Today's craze for artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to create some bubbles within the industry, even if AI as a whole is a genuinely revolutionary technology and investment opportunity.There are some similarities between today's market and the late 1990s, when the internet helped inflate the dot-com bubble.One of those is a hot initial public offering (IPO). CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has already skyrocketed more than 70% since going public earlier this year, making it arguably AI's hottest IPO of 2025.
