This Artificial Intelligence Move Is One New Reason to Buy Eli Lilly Stock in 2024

There's no playbook for how to be competitive in artificial intelligence (AI) as a big pharma company, but Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is taking a shot at developing one. With the appointment of a new chief AI officer, Thomas Fuchs, on Oct. 8, it will now have someone with the purview to direct its AI strategy and implementation.For Eli Lilly , this appointment is bullish, and it's a new reason to consider buying its stock. Here's why.There isn't a consensus yet on what a chief AI officer is meant to do, but regardless of the details, it's very likely that Fuchs is qualified for the job. He founded an AI company and holds a PhD in machine learning, and he was the dean of AI and Human Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool