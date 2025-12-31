NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
31.12.2025 13:52:00
This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is an Absolute Bargain Right Now, and It Could Skyrocket in 2026
There's an argument to be made that many artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are bargains right now, as long as things break in their favor in the coming years. I took a more conventional path to finding a bargain in this space, even though the name I settled on isn't very conventional.The market doesn't see Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) as an AI stock. It's an e-commerce behemoth in China. It's the company that helped create a shopping holiday by promoting Nov. 11 as Singles Day, six years before Amazon fabricated its own Prime Day event.You just have to keep digging. Break through the surface of Alibaba's two-headed e-commerce beast of its Taobao and Tmall subsidiaries. Travel the world to get beyond its growing AliExpress business, selling unbelievably inexpensive merchandise internationally. Then you'll see Alibaba hard at work on its AI future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
