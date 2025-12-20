:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.12.2025 22:45:00
This Consumer Staple Stock Is Up 25% in 2025. 1 Reason This Could Be Just the Beginning.
It's one of the lesser-known consumer staples brands on the market, but The Chef's Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) is one of the most well-known food distributors among the wealthy. The company sells and distributes high-end food products to clients who cater to the top 10% of the world's earners. Luxury hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, country clubs, and cruise lines are among the most typical clients of the distributor.While luxury food product distribution may seem like a niche market, it's highly unlikely that the world's top earners will stop spending money on fine dining.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
