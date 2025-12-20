Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
20.12.2025 23:57:57
This Education Stock Suddenly Lost a Investor Amid a Nearly 70% Surge
California-based Global IMC fully exited its position in Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in the third quarter, a move reflecting a $6.48 million net position change, according to a November 14 SEC filing.According to an SEC filing on November 14, Global IMC LLC sold all its 50,933 shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) during the third quarter. The estimated value of the trade was nearly $6.5 million based on the quarterly average price.Global IMC's Adtalem stake had accounted for 1.7% of the fund’s assets in the previous quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
