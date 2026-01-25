:be Aktie
This ETF Could Be a Great Contrarian Artificial Intelligence (AI) Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) holds a lot of promise for businesses. Many investors see generative AI unlocking significant productivity gains and saving lots of money on overhead.A growing narrative among investors is that businesses will be able to replace many of their enterprise software packages with a single powerful AI tool. As a result, many software stocks have seen their share prices collapse, as investors lose faith in their ability to grow revenue and earnings long term.The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGV) has dropped 18% from its high reached last fall. But revenue growth among its components remains relatively strong, and the impact of AI on its business seems to be a net positive so far and for the foreseeable future. As such, it could be a great way to invest in artificial intelligence despite the growing concern that AI will negatively affect many of the businesses in the fund.
