Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
27.11.2025 17:34:26
This Fund Leaned Into 2025's Big Biotech Rally with a $9.5 Million Bet on Mineralys
New York City-based Findell Capital Management disclosed a new $9.5 million position in Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) as of its November 14 SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, Findell Capital Management initiated a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS), acquiring 250,000 shares in the third quarter. The stake was valued at $9.5 million, representing 3.7% of the fund’s $253.4 million U.S. equity portfolio as of September 30. The fund reported 15 positions in total.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!