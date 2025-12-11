The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
11.12.2025 02:05:00
This Growth Stock Continues to Crush the Market
The market continues to surge higher, driven by leading technology stocks. One steady company always in the mix is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google. Over the past two decades, Alphabet has delivered returns of almost 19% annually.This year, the growth stock is exceeding its own high standard, returning 67%, while the S&P 500 has returned 16.5%. Alphabet is climbing new heights as it emerges as a top player in the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race. With its Tensor Processing Units, Alphabet has emerged as a vertically integrated business across the AI value chain. Here's why it can continue to deliver for investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
