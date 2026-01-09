NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
09.01.2026 02:32:00
This Is My Absolute Best Dividend Stock Idea Right Now
Investors seeking dividend income have to make trade-offs. If you're always reaching for a high dividend yield, you could get some nice dividend checks. But you also might end up owning a struggling business that's cutting its payout. On the other hand, if you only buy the safest, most predictable dividend stocks, you may accept a tiny yield and limited growth.This is why a safe place for dividend investors is often somewhere in the middle of these two extremes: a modest dividend yield and a strong underlying business with great long-term growth potential. Find an investment like this, and you may be rewarded with not only a growing dividend stream but also an appreciating stock price.Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) fits this latter profile well right now. The dividend yield is only about 0.8% at today's price, but the business behind it has significant growth potential -- and management is returning tons of cash to shareholders beyond the dividend check through share repurchases.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!