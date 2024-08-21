|
21.08.2024 10:41:00
This Is the Only Stock I Added to During the Recent Nasdaq Sell-Off -- and It Remains Jaw-Droppingly Cheap
For much of the past two years, the bulls have been firmly in control on Wall Street. The mature stock-powered Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and innovation-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have all rallied to multiple record-closing highs this summer.But as the first three trading sessions of August reminded us, stocks rarely, if ever, move up in a straight line.Although growth stocks have undeniably led this rally, it was the Nasdaq Composite that really took it on the chin to begin this month. Over a three-session stretch, the index shed just shy of 1,400 points, or about 8% of its value. As of the closing bell on Aug. 5, the Nasdaq sat 13% below its all-time high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!