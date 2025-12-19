:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
19.12.2025 01:32:00
This "Magnificent Seven" Company May Now Be Winning the AI War
It's clear that artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the world in significant ways, and the major hyperscalers are all investing hundreds of billions of dollars in their efforts to capitalize on the trend. Companies like Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are all developing robust AI businesses that are driving the charge, and companies like Nvidia and Broadcom are providing key parts of the hardware infrastructure that supports the technology.If 2025 was a year of expansion, 2026 could be a year when those companies' investments start showing results, and when that happens, Alphabet could be a big winner. The current types of large language models (LLMs) were first introduced to the public through OpenAI's ChatGPT three years ago, but Alphabet has actually used similar tech to power its Google search engine for years. However, the ChatGPT launch changed the AI landscape and led to a new LLM race, and Alphabet now offers its own generative AI services.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
