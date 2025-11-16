Real Estate Aktie
This Massive Streaming Stock Just Announced a 10-for-1 Stock Split. The Stock Is Up 26% This Year and Wall Street Thinks There Is More Room to Run.
When a company announces a forward stock split, it's usually because the stock has gone on a big run and now trades at a high share price to the point where management wants to make an adjustment so the stock feels more attainable.This is clearly the case with streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), which recently announced a 10-for-1 stock split, with management saying it wants to make the stock more "accessible to employees who participate in the Company's stock option program." With the stock trading around $1,132 per share, the split will also make the stock feel more attainable for retail investors.Netflix's stock has enjoyed a strong year. The $476 billion market cap company is up nearly 28% this year (as of Nov. 11) and Wall Street still thinks there is room to run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
