NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
13.02.2026 18:00:00
This Popular Medicare Benefit Is Safe -- for Now
Seniors on Medicare were dealt a major blow last month when coverage for most telehealth services ended on Jan. 30, 2026. This isn't the first time the government has proposed ending this benefit, but as in the past, it abruptly reversed course less than one week after telehealth coverage expired.Medicare beneficiaries will now have telehealth services covered from anywhere through 2027. This is a huge cost and time saver, especially for those who live in rural areas. However, telehealth coverage may wind up on the chopping block again.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
