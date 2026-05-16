Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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16.05.2026 14:45:00
This Quantum Computing Company Has Every Big Tech Firm Quietly Paying Attention
Quantum computing has the potential to be the next big technological breakthrough after artificial intelligence (AI). However, this is an emerging technology that is still many years from going mainstream and being commercially useful.While many companies are going after this opportunity, there is one company the big tech companies are closely watching: IonQ (NYSE: IONQ).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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