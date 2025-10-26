Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
26.10.2025 16:30:00
This Quantum Computing Stock Is Up 3,000% Over the Last Year, and the CEO Just Cashed Out. Are Retail Investors Fueling a Bubble?
For much of the last three years, just about anything that touches the very idea of artificial intelligence (AI) has witnessed some form of price appreciation -- be it fleeting price jolts or sustained valuation increases. Some beneficiaries of the AI boom so far include semiconductor stocks, cloud computing companies, nuclear energy, and even the cryptocurrency sector.Now, as the AI theme accelerates, investors are becoming captivated by a new frontier: Quantum computing.What's interesting, though, is that many of the hottest quantum AI stocks have been found beyond the usual tech titans of Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, or Palantir Technologies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
