Secure Income REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A1153B / ISIN: GB00BLMQ9L68
|
28.11.2025 09:14:00
This REIT Dividend King Could Secure Your Retirement With $1.5 Million
When you think about REITs (real estate investment trusts) and dividend growth, a certain REIT known for making dividend payments monthly, Realty Income (NYSE: O), may be what first comes to mind. Yet while Realty Income has indeed built up a strong dividend growth track record, but it's still decades away from becoming one of the Dividend Kings.However, among REIT stocks, there is already a Dividend King, with over 50 consecutive years of dividend growth -- 58 years, to be exact. I'm talking about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT). Since the late 1960s, during good times and challenging times, Federal Realty Investment Trust has steadily increased its cash distributions each year.For income-focused investors, retirees in particular, this may be a top stock to consider, given its potential to generate significant investment income during one's golden years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!