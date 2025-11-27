Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
27.11.2025 17:50:01
This Small-Cap Consumer Stock Has Landed New Institutional Backing as Shares Surge 60%
New York City-based Findell Capital Management reported a new position in Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) worth approximately $8.9 million, according to an SEC filing on November 14.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, Findell Capital Management initiated a new stake in Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), purchasing 90,000 shares estimated at $8.9 million during the third quarter. This new position accounts for 3.5% of the fund's $253.4 million in reportable U.S. equity assets, bringing its total number of positions to 15 at quarter-end.
