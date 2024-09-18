|
18.09.2024 16:07:00
This Small-Cap Stock Has a Promising GLP-1 Drug Which Could Rival Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly's Weight-Loss Treatments
Goldman Sachs projects that the anti-obesity market will be worth as much as $100 billion by the end of the decade. It's currently dominated by a few big names in Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, but that can change drastically in the future. The best-selling glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) weight-loss treatments today are injections, but companies are working on pills which could be more attractive to patients, especially if they need to take them on a long-term basis.One stock that investors will want to keep a close eye on is Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TERN). Its shares recently jumped on some positive clinical-trial results, and it could have a possible drug which fights for market share in the fast-growing, anti-obesity market.On Sept. 9, California-based Terns Pharmaceuticals reported that its once-daily GLP-1 pill, TERN-601, was well tolerated in a recent clinical trial which lasted 28 days. The placebo-adjusted mean weight loss among participants was 4.9% when taking the highest dosage (740mg). And more than two-thirds of people involved in the trial lost over 5% of their body weight. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
