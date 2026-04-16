Being Aktie

Being für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 928673 / ISIN: JP3799650001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.04.2026 08:15:00

This Stock Has No Business Being This Good and It Just Keeps Going

There are some companies that seem to defy expectations, no matter what adversities are thrown at them. Nucor (NYSE: NUE) is one of them. The steel mill was born from the bankruptcy of another business, and it has become one of the most consistent companies in an industry known for its high cyclicality. The company's winning formula is still paying dividends for investors.Nucor is a steelmaker, but the key is in how it makes steel. The old method is blast furnaces, which are inflexible and expensive to operate. Nucor helped popularise the new method, electric arc mini-mills. Nucor's mills are highly flexible, allowing them to ramp up and down more easily with demand. This simple fact has created a business model that is highly resilient through the entire steel cycle.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Being Co Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 3,36 -6,67% Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX und DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften wenig bewegt in die Sitzung starten. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich am Freitag tiefer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen