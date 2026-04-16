Being Aktie
WKN: 928673 / ISIN: JP3799650001
|
16.04.2026 08:15:00
This Stock Has No Business Being This Good and It Just Keeps Going
There are some companies that seem to defy expectations, no matter what adversities are thrown at them. Nucor (NYSE: NUE) is one of them. The steel mill was born from the bankruptcy of another business, and it has become one of the most consistent companies in an industry known for its high cyclicality. The company's winning formula is still paying dividends for investors.Nucor is a steelmaker, but the key is in how it makes steel. The old method is blast furnaces, which are inflexible and expensive to operate. Nucor helped popularise the new method, electric arc mini-mills. Nucor's mills are highly flexible, allowing them to ramp up and down more easily with demand. This simple fact has created a business model that is highly resilient through the entire steel cycle.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Being Co Ltd
Analysen zu Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|3,36
|-6,67%