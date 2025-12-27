Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
27.12.2025 04:41:00
This Stock More Than Doubled In 2025. Can It Keep Soaring?
AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) has been one of the market's biggest winners in 2025, with the tech stock up 120% year to date as of this writing. The move comes as the advertising technology company has not only delivered impressive top-line growth but soaring profits.Why should investors care?Because the same set of facts can lead to two different conclusions for investors: The business looks meaningfully stronger than it did a year ago, but the price investors are being asked to pay now is much less forgiving.AppLovin is a classic example of a great business with an unattractive stock.
