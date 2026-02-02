:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

02.02.2026 09:05:00

This Utility Stock Could Be the Next Big AI Winner

Lots of us want to invest in artificial intelligence (AI), and a common way to do so is via companies that are themselves investing in AI. You might focus on the "hyperscalers" -- big companies such as Meta Platforms that are plowing many billions into data centers and other AI technology. Or you might invest in companies such as Applied Digital, which is contracting to build data centers. But some are worried that Meta is spending too much too soon, and Applied Digital's valuation is quite steep.So look instead at NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) -- because there are multiple ways to invest in the AI boom, and many energy companies are heavily involved in AI these days. NextEra is one of the biggest electric companies in North America, and it's generating its power from a variety of sources: natural gas, nuclear, solar, wind, and more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

