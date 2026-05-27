Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
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27.05.2026 08:45:00
Tilray Stock Has Crashed 90%. Could Marijuana Rescheduling Spark a Massive Comeback?
The cannabis industry has been a disappointment. Although Wall Street had high hopes for marijuana stocks toward the end of the last decade, as legal and regulatory progress in the market made pot growers more attractive, almost every one of them has significantly underperformed broader equities in recent years. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), a leader in the industry, has been no exception: The company's shares have declined by more than 90% over the past five years. However, some investors hope that recent developments in the U.S. cannabis market could be a turning point for Tilray. Is now a good time to bet on the stock?Image source: The Motley Fool.Following an executive order signed by President Trump, products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that contain marijuana -- as well as medical cannabis products that are legal in certain states -- have been moved from Schedule I to Schedule III. Here's what that means. Under federal law, Schedule I substances are deemed the most addictive while having no recognized medical benefits. Products in the Schedule III category are considered less prone to abuse. This change will make it easier to research potential health-related benefits of marijuana, something that could move the needle for pot growers that operate in the U.S. Tilray is ready to take on this opportunity through its footprints in the U.S. market, where it offers a variety of CBD and hemp-based products, as well as a craft-brewing business. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
|
01.04.26
|Tilray-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Cannabis-Konzern meldet geringeren Verlust und überraschend starken Umsatz (finanzen.at)
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09.01.26
|Tilray-Aktie legt zu: Verluste eingegrenzt - Umsatzerwartungen übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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|Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
|4,84
|6,37%
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