Tishomingo Connect expands fiber network into rural Mississippi with Adtran Mosaic One

Adtran today announced that Tishomingo Connect, a subsidiary of Tishomingo County Electric Power Association (TCEPA), has deployed its Mosaic One SaaS solution to enhance rural broadband access. Leveraging Adtran’s full suite of fiber-to-the-premises and home networking technologies, Tishomingo Connect is ensuring more households and businesses can benefit from its broadband service. With Adtran’s scalable and programmable fiber access technology, the service provider can maximize its existing network investment as it expands its service area to meet the growing demand for fast and reliable internet in Northeast Mississippi. Adtran’s partner LogicomUSA is also playing a key role in the development and deployment of the new broadband network, providing technical support and ongoing NOC services.

"Fiber broadband revitalizes communities and transforms lives by increasing economic activity and enabling access to services such as telehealth. That’s why we’re determined to extend the reach of our fiber network to ensure that more households and businesses in rural areas can enjoy the same high-quality broadband as those in other parts of the state,” said Cody Durham, CEO and GM of Tishomingo Connect. "By deploying Adtran’s fiber broadband technology and harnessing the support offered by its expert team, we’re expanding our network rapidly to give communities the connectivity they deserve. What’s more, with Mosaic One, we can deliver a more efficient, consistent and reliable service for all our members.”

Tishomingo Connect’s strategic investment in Adtran’s high-capacity fiber access platform ensures they can leverage extra capacity as data demand rises. With Adtran’s scalable XGS-PON OLTs and SDX Series optical network terminals, offering up to 10Gbit/s symmetrical data rates, network expansion is seamless and rapid. Additionally, Adtran’s SDG 800 Series service delivery gateways deliver high-speed Wi-Fi 6 performance, guaranteeing robust connectivity for an increasing number of household devices. Mosaic One further empowers Tishomingo Connect with actionable intelligence, enhancing subscriber experience and optimizing operations through a comprehensive view of customer interactions. AI-driven insights enable timely maintenance and reduce service disruptions, improving network reliability and cutting operating costs.

"Adtran is proud to be a partner of Tishomingo Connect as it continues its vital work of bringing fiber broadband to its members living in underserved regions of rural Mississippi,” commented John Scherzinger, GM of Americas sales at Adtran. "We have a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities involved for electric utilities moving into the fiber broadband space. We also have the expertise, experience and technology to ensure these crucially important high-capacity rural networks are built in the most cost-effective way possible. With our Mosaic One and multigigabit fiber access solutions, Tishomingo has a seamless and cost-effective upgrade path to offering even more capable services in the future.”

"We support the work of electric cooperative subsidiaries like Tishomingo Connect to increase broadband connectivity in regions long overlooked by other service providers. That’s why we’re proud to offer a range of value-added services that ensure more rural subscribers can take advantage of a fast and reliable internet connection,” noted Noah Southerland, CEO of LogicomUSA. "Our technology and comprehensive support services are designed to minimize costs and time without compromising quality. This makes it easier for Tishomingo Connect to deploy and manage its broadband network, and it also means end-users benefit from high-quality connectivity they can always rely on.”

