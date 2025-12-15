Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
15.12.2025 11:45:00
Todd Combs, Key Investment Manager, Just Left Berkshire Hathaway for JPMorgan Chase. Does the Shakeup Bode Well For the Stock?
Earlier this year, Warren Buffett announced that he would step down as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) after six decades at the helm of the company. If investors didn't think the times were changing then, they likely know now. Recently, Berkshire announced a major shake-up to its core management group. Todd Combs, who joined Berkshire in 2010 and managed a portion of Berkshire's enormous $312 billion equities portfolio, is leaving the company.Berkshire also recently announced several other significant changes. Does this bode well for the stock?When Buffett, who is now 95 years old, announced that he would step down, he also appointed Greg Abel, vice chair of Berkshire's non-insurance operations and chair of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, as the new CEO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!