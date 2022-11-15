Tokens.com Subsidiary Hosts Music Festival in its Music Hub District

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or "the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, hosted a metaverse music festival in Decentraland on its Music Hub property.

This past weekend, Metaverse Group launched its new Music Hub District by hosting its first music festival in conjunction with Decentraland’s Metaverse Music Festival. The Music Hub District streamed performances from 17 different artists across 3 different stages. The artists included an international group of performers including; Emidoina, Wave, Alondra Noctvrna, Two Phase U, Juli Obregron, Kasbeel, Xcelencia, Mateo Dufour, Kion, Hugo Noguchi, Laura Gonzalez, Chindogu, Natt Saves, Iris Saladino, The Perris, Loopthecurator, and Refrakt. This event was put together with Metaverse Group’s partners Beatblox and WaanaMusic.

"Metaverse Group continues to expand its web3 capabilities and to shape metaverse communities,” said Andrew Kiguel CEO of Tokens.com and Executive Chair of Metaverse Group. "Entertainment is a key aspect of the metaverse, we were pleased to complete a successful event.”

The event attracted over 5000 visitors over the course of the festival. The Music Hub District is home to multiple event spaces that are now available for a variety of entertainment uses including: a main event stage designed for musical performances, a podcast studio, Beatblox Nightclub and a VIP lounge which also features a stage. The property is strategically positioned bordering Decentraland’s Festival Land, driving traffic to the Company’s parcels. This event was designed and created in-house by the Metaverse Group team and is one of many events Metaverse Group intends to hold on this property.

Decentraland’s Metaverse Music Festival featured 15 uniquely designed stages that saw performances from over 180 musical artists from across a wide variety of genres, and new interactive experiences. The global lineup included performances from Björk, Ozzy Osbourne, Dillon Francis, and Soulja Boy to name a few. The events were all free to attend and did not require tickets or special headsets, anyone with a computer and internet access was welcome to join.

Artists, brands, and businesses interested in renting out or creating events in Music Hub District with Metaverse Group should contact info@metaversegroup.com for more information.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

About Metaverse Group

Metaverse Group is a web3 technology company with products and services that bring businesses to life in web3 environments, including metaverses, NFTs and the next iteration of retail, ecomm3. We integrate web3 technology solutions with a web3 marketing agency and virtual real estate development services, so that our clients can own ecomm3, engage new audiences, and be first movers. The company also holds a vast metaverse real estate portfolio spanning over 10+ metaverses.

Our ownership over 750 parcels of virtual land and relationships with different metaverses and industry players allow us to deliver category leading solutions that have been recognized by CNBC, Forbes, the Economist and the Wall Street Journal. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

