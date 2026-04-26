Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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27.04.2026 00:11:00
Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in April
Quantum computing technology isn't so far out that investors can ignore it. It's coming faster than most people think, and in order to realize maximum gains, investors need to start positioning their portfolios accordingly to take advantage of what could be a massive industry.Currently, the quantum computing market has relatively few sales of early-stage systems, and most revenue is derived from research partnerships and contracts. However, by 2035, McKinsey & Company estimates that the quantum computing industry could generate up to $72 billion in annual revenue. That's a huge opportunity expected to emerge over the next decade, and widespread quantum computing could be available as soon as 2030.As a result, investors have no time to lose in filling their portfolios with top quantum computing picks, as the best gains will come in the early days of the rollout, when there's the most uncertainty about who will win. I've got three stocks that I think are fantastic quantum computing investments, and make for genius buys in April.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|8,94
|-1,22%