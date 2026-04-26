Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.04.2026 00:11:00

Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in April

Quantum computing technology isn't so far out that investors can ignore it. It's coming faster than most people think, and in order to realize maximum gains, investors need to start positioning their portfolios accordingly to take advantage of what could be a massive industry.Currently, the quantum computing market has relatively few sales of early-stage systems, and most revenue is derived from research partnerships and contracts. However, by 2035, McKinsey & Company estimates that the quantum computing industry could generate up to $72 billion in annual revenue. That's a huge opportunity expected to emerge over the next decade, and widespread quantum computing could be available as soon as 2030.As a result, investors have no time to lose in filling their portfolios with top quantum computing picks, as the best gains will come in the early days of the rollout, when there's the most uncertainty about who will win. I've got three stocks that I think are fantastic quantum computing investments, and make for genius buys in April.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quantum Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs 8,94 -1,22% Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 17
25.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.04.26 KW 17: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.04.26 KW 17: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Grün - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Montag vermehrt mit Gewinnen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen