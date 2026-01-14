NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
14.01.2026 22:18:00
Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
Investors are currently enamored with technology stocks, particularly those that have exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) theme. They are much less enthusiastic about consumer staples stocks, as shown by the 70-percentage-point performance gap that has occurred over the past three years. The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up 75% over that time span, while the Consumer Staples Select SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLP) is up only 5%. If you're a contrarian, now is the time to consider doubling up on consumer staples stocks.There are very real issues to consider if you are looking at consumer staples stocks today. Two notable headwinds exist. First, branded food products are dealing with people who are increasingly worried about their budgets. That means pulling back on spending, with a simple solution being to switch to lower-cost consumer staples. For example, someone could buy premium toilet paper made by Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) or the lower-priced store brand. A person looking for a beverage could buy a Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) soda, or just drink tap water.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
