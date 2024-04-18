18 April 2024

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)

Total Voting Rights

Gulf Keystone announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) for the admission of a total of 255,000 common shares of $1.00 each (the “Common Shares”) to the standard segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market of the LSE (together, “Admission”). The new Common Shares will be used to satisfy the exercise of vested options under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).

It is expected that Admission will become effective on 19th April 2024. The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Common Shares of the Company.

Following Admission, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 222,698,655. The figure of 222,698,655 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Gulf Keystone under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton Nick Hennis GKP@fticonsulting.com

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

